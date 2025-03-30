Kamloops city council approves purpose-built rental developments in Dufferin, Brocklehurst

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A development permit has been issued for a three-storey purpose built rental apartment building on Pacific Way in Dufferin.

Kamloops city council has approved development permits for a pair of purpose-built rental apartment buildings — one located on a triangle-shaped lot in Brocklehurst and the other in Dufferin.

Council members have authorized a housing agreement bylaw and rezoning application before green-lighting a development permit for a five-storey building planned for an irregularly shaped lot at 1712 Tranquille Rd.

According to a city staff report, the development will consist of 13 two-bedroom units. The developer, identified as a numbered company, will provide 11 parking spaces for the building, which will be accessed by a rear lane.

A single-family home currently sits on the lot, which is located on the corner of Tranquille Road and Holt Road. It will be torn down to make way for the building.

At the same meeting last month, council also approved a slate of applications for a property located at 1705 Pacific Way.

Brevik Holdings Ltd. was granted a development permit to construct a three-storey, 34-unit apartment building on the vacant site.

The rental building will include private patios or decks for each unit, a gym and a partially-covered outdoor space with benches.

The development will include 12 studio units, 14 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units, with 26 off-street parking spots located in a parkade below the building.