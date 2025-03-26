Kamloops Mounties searching for 25-year-old wanted man

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Have you seen this man? Kamloops Mounties say James Wessel is wanted on an arrest warrant related to a number of offences.

Kamloops Mounties are searching for a 25-year-old man who is at large and wanted on an arrest warrant related to violent allegations.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said James Andrew Wessel is wanted on a warrant related to offences including forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking in Burnaby, as well as failure to comply with a bail order in Kamloops.

“Since receiving the arrest warrant, Kamloops RCMP frontline officers have made efforts to locate James Wessel but he remains at large,” Evelyn said.

“He is not from here originally and may have left the area.”



Wessel is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds.

Mounties said they are asking for Wessel to turn himself in to his nearest police station. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact police as soon as possible.