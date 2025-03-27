Thousands of meals provided to those in need with help from Stuart Wood garden plots

Photo: Renee Stein Produce from a garden at the Stuart Wood schoolhouse helped feed shelter guests last year. The non-profit is hoping to start the gardens up again this year.

The head of a local non-profit says prolific garden plots at the Stuart Wood schoolhouse have made “a big difference” for the downtown Kamloops shelter, which offered thousands of meals to people in need last year.

Renee Stein, executive director for Out of the Cold, said the garden has helped the non-profit provide meals to more people than it receives funding for.

“We have raised garden beds, and our folks work on it all spring and summer,” Stein said.

“All those veggies and salad fixings, they go into really being able to feed over and above — and that makes a big difference.”

Out of the Cold operates a 25-bed overnight shelter and a 10-bed 24/7 shelter for seniors called The Olive Branch out of the St. Paul Street schoolhouse. Out of the Cold receives funding for these 35 beds.

However, Stein noted the non-profit welcomes anyone through the schoolhouse doors from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. who might need a shower, access to laundry services — or a warm meal.

She estimated Out of the Cold provided about 3,500 additional meals for people dropping by last year, offerings that were bolstered by the garden produce.

“It's just a lovely space, and our neighbours love it as well too, to walk by and see it all,” Stein said. “And [it’s] great for our folks to be able to feel like they can be a part of their care instead of just being cared for.”

Out of the Cold has yet to find out if it will be able to operate the Stuart Wood shelter past April 30, 2025 — the date BC Housing’s lease expires.

BC Housing told Castanet Kamloops last week that it is actively working with partners to try and extend operations at Stuart Wood, and more would be shared in the coming weeks.

Stein said Out of the Cold is seeking donations of seeds and plants to help kickstart this year’s gardening season, noting she’s “walking in faith” that the lease will be extended and the garden can once again brought to fruition.

“It's a big garden to fill and we've got lots of mouths to feed — the more plants the better,” she said.

She noted items like shovels, sprinklers and trellises are also welcomed, but they don’t need any plastic trays or pots.

Donations can be brought to the Stuart Wood schoolhouse.