Fine, five-month ban for trucker who caused fiery fatal collision on Trans-Canada Highway

A commercial trucker who caused a fiery Highway 1 crash that killed a father of two has been fined $2,000 and prohibited from driving for five months.

Sandeep Singh Bains, 43, was sentenced Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention, an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Bains was driving a semi hauling a load of scrap metal on the Trans-Canada Highway on Oct. 5, 2023, bound for a recycling facility in Burnaby.

Shortly before 7 a.m. that day, his trailer tipped on a curve in the road near Spences Bridge, causing his semi to roll onto its side — right into the path of a dump truck being driven by 41-year-old Rick Neale.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Neale's truck collided with the front of Bains’ semi, then struck the trailer.

"As the accused’s vehicle continued to slide into the oncoming lane, the dump truck was redirected down the steep highway embankment, coming to rest on the train tracks below,” he said.

"The dump truck then burst into flames and Mr. Neale died as a result.”

'Anger and deep sorrow'

Neale was married with two young children. He was a teamster working in the film and TV industry in the Lower Mainland, but took a job as a long-haul trucker during the 2023 Hollywood writers' strike — which put him in the dump truck on the day of the crash.

Court was stood down for 20 minutes to allow Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame time to read all the victim-impact statements filed by Neale's family and friends.

Michael Neale read his aloud in the courtroom, becoming emotional while describing the “profound emptiness” his brother’s loved ones have felt since the day of the crash.

“His kindness, his humour and his generosity touched many lives,” he said. "We are all grappling with the unanswered questions, anger and deep sorrow.”

Bains stood in court and apologized through tears to Neale’s family.

“It was a bad day when this accident happened,” he said through a Punjabi interpreter. "I understand the family’s pain, I really do understand the family’s pain — and I am sorry.”

Bains will not lose his job as a result of the collision. Court heard the trucking company he works for will give him non-driving work for the duration of his driving prohibition.

'Cold comfort' for family

Varesi and defence lawyer Dan McNamee pitched a joint submission for a $2,000 fine and a five-month driving prohibition.

McNamee noted Bains and Neale were the same age, both with young children at home.

“He can see how the roles could have been reversed and he appreciates the harm that has been caused,” he said.

Frame went along with the proposed sentence, specifically addressing Neale’s loved ones in the gallery while doing so.

“Mr. Bains has wept through your pain that you have expressed today, and he has expressed remorse in a manner that we seldom see,” she said. "I know that that's cold comfort."

