Salvation Army Kamloops hosting BRAVE event to inspire teen girls

Photo: The Salvation Army Kamloops

The Salvation Army Kamloops is hosting a free event for teen girls next month, bringing in speakers, artists and cosmeticians to treat and inspire attendees.

In a news release, event organizers said girls in grades 7 to 12 are invited to BRAVE, which will take place during a pro-D day on Monday, April 28.

Attendees can expect a day of activities and crafts, good food, gifts and door prizes, and inspiring community leaders and speakers.

“Many of these women have themselves walked through adversity and now share that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” organizers said.

The event will be held at 344 Poplar St. Attendees must register online through the Salvation Army Kamloops website.