Merritt loses Edison Motors as truck company finds new home in Golden

Photo: Laisa Conde Eric Little (left) and Chace Barber, co-founders of Edison Motors.

Merritt-based truck company Edison Motors is turning the page and moving to Golden, B.C., as they aim to open their manufacturing plant in a fresh chapter of their truck manufacturing journey.

The Herald sat down with both Eric Little and Chace Barber, co-founders of Edison Motors, to talk about their move out of the Nicola Valley.

'It's super bittersweet, right?” Little said. 'We've been supported by the community for years, we've now built three businesses here. It sucks that we have to go, we're very upset.”

The frustration was echoed by Barber, who attributes their leave to foreign investors in the region.

"It pisses me off a lot. I grew up in this town, I spent my life in this town, and went to school in this town. I spent 15 years logging and hauling in this town. This is where my roots all are,” he added.

"My family is here, our employees' families are here and we got to say goodbye to all of it … there is no way other than it sucks.”

Back in April 2024, Edison Motors had made deals to move up to Terrace, B.C., due to lack of available land in Merritt. However, that deal fell through.

"The Terrace deal fell through because we couldn’t get permanent zoning, then the City of Merritt actually reached out and offered us about four or five acres of land out by the airport, but they would only do a five year lease,” Barber said.

"The reason we couldn’t move to Terrace was because we’d only have a three-year permit with maybe the option to extend it. I can’t also commit to building a multi-million dollar shop on a property that I’m only gonna have for five years. I need to be able to permanently have that property.”

The duo started looking for other options across the province and were reached out by Golden, which offered them affordable land for their development.

"It was about $8,000, $8,500 per acre. (They said) ‘we don't have any zoning, you don't have to worry about it, there's no building permits that we require … you can build what you want as long as you follow the provincial building code,” Barber said.

"Unfortunately, we just couldn't make anything in Merritt happen and we had to move to Golden.”

So far, Edison Motors have raised over $5.9 million to build a manufacturing plant in Golden, B.C., and ramp up production of Class 8 hybrid electric-diesel trucks.

According to Barber, the investment is open until April 21 and they hope to continue to raise money until then. The money raised will go towards building the shop where the trucks will be manufactured.

"We’ve got the property completely paid for our operating expenses in the next two years at the current rate paid for when we bought in the parts for the next track. So the last thing on the list is to build the shop. So what we raise between now and April 21 is going to dictate how big that shop is,” he added.

"Obviously the bigger the shop, the more trucks we can build because we've had huge demand for these trucks. We've got thousands and thousands of people who have tried to reserve these trucks and are on a waitlist to get them.”

Barber is clear about Edison Motor's aspirations. The duo is hoping to recreate what Western Star Trucks, an American truck manufacturer, did in Kelowna.

"They were making 3,000 to 5,000 trucks per year out of Kelowna. We had a great truck manufacturer an hour and a half down the road from Merritt.,” he said.

"We’re hoping to recreate that in Golden, that’s the plan. I think we got a good chance of getting there.”

Barber emphasized that despite the challenges ahead, the need for Canadian-made trucks has never been clearer, especially with U.S. tariffs in place.

"Tariffs aren't making things easy when you don't know what the price of your parts are going to be,” Barber explained. "So we've been moving our supply chains to a more Canadian-based supply chain to make sure that we can secure that. We've been working a lot with the boys over in Penticton. They're building a lot more of our parts now, so we're moving more things locally to avoid that.”

Despite the complications, Barber remains hopeful that Edison Motors can scale up production over the next few years.

"Well, this year we're building 10, so we're pretty small because we're moving shop,” Barber said. "Next year, we want to be able to try and hit a goal of like five a month, 10 a month starting up, but we want to ramp that production over the next five years. It's going to be slow at first, but as we scale, as we learn, and as we get these trucks out there, a little bit more proven, we'll ramp up production and get more efficient.”

Looking ahead, Barber and Little envision Edison Motors producing 200 trucks by next year, with hopes of eventually reaching 500 or even 1,000 trucks annually.

"We went basically from three of us three years ago now, 15 people full time, hoping that once we went to Golden, and we’ll be able to wrap the fleet up to about 50 people to fit about 60 people, and that’ll be able to get us to about 5000 trucks by 2030,” Little said.

One of the bigger challenges facing Edison Motors is the current state of the industries they serve.

"Like we know in Merritt, logging is taking a hit. We build logging trucks. If we don't have a strong logging industry, who are we going to sell logging trucks to? We don't have a great mining industry, and if the oil and gas industry goes down, that's going to affect who we can sell trucks to,” Barber said.

"It's a worry, but there is nothing we can do about that, other than build trucks.”

Barber believes a thriving economy is essential for the success of Edison Motors.

"We need a strong economy. So obviously, we're looking at the overall economy, the macroeconomic situation. But we're hopeful. We believe in Canada, we think that we can start building things, and hopefully, this tariff won't hit our economy too hard, and by the time we get to production, we'll have a roaring economy for ourselves.”

Despite the challenges, Barber remains committed to seeing the project through.

"We hope (Merritt) bands together and follows Golden and the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District's lead a little bit,” Barber said, referring to the area's less bureaucratic approach to development. "We need real solutions to address these problems, or else we're only going to see more and more jobs leave.”

Barber's message is clear as he thinks more needs to be done to make communities like Merritt more business-friendly and less burdened by regulations, expensive land, and excessive red tape.

"It's super short-sighted,” he said. "We've had every incentive to stay in Merritt, and we couldn't make it work. What do you think a business that's not located in Merritt is going to do? They're not going to come here. We're just going to see more businesses like Edison Motors leave.”

With a new chapter beginning in Golden, Edison Motors is pushing forward, with plans to build a manufacturing plant that will provide jobs, boost local economies, and contribute to the revitalization of Canada's truck manufacturing sector.

Merritt's loss may be Golden's gain, but it's clear that the journey for Little and Barber is far from over.

"We're excited about what's ahead,” Little said. "It's a bit of a reset, but I think it's going to work out. It's bittersweet, but we're confident we can make a real impact in Golden.”