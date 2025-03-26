Kamloops Mounties investigating after person duped into trading real jewelry for a fake

Photo: KTW file photo

Mounties are trying to find the people responsible for tricking someone into trading their real necklace for costume jewelry — a scam that appears to have become more frequent in Kamloops.

According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. on March 13, a woman was returning to her vehicle after shopping in the 900-block of Columbia Street West when she was approached by a man in his 30s and a teenage girl wearing a Hijab. The duo who convinced the woman to trade her real gold necklace for two that turned out to be fake.

The suspects were driving in a dark four-door sedan with an Ontario license plate.

“Unfortunately, it is not the first time Kamloops police have received reports involving this kind of scam,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release. “Similar scams pop up from time to time, usually involving people selling or trading fake gold in parking lots and presenting it as authentic.”

Kamloops RCMP have seen similar reports pop up late last month, last November and periodically throughout 2024.

In late February, Kamloops police received a suspicious occurrence report involving someone believed to be selling fake gold in a parking lot off Halston Avenue.

“It can be easier than you think to get taken advantage of, especially when you’re busy with other things, such as returning to your vehicle after shopping,” Evelyn said. “Thieves take advantage of the fact that you may be distracted, and they are often skilled at creating stress, confusion and a sense of urgency in order to take advantage of people.”

Tips to avoid scammers

To help the public recognize and avoid similar occurrences, police advise people not to impulsively exchange money for items from strangers, and, if something feels off about the transaction, it probably is — and people should feel free to walk away.

Mounties also advise reporting suspicious activity to the police immediately.

For more fraud prevention tips, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Anyone with information related to the March 13 jewelry scam is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2025-7121.