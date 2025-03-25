Kelson Hall will host Kamloops Symphony book sale fundraiser in April

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Barb's Used Book and Music Sale is returning to Kelson Hall next month.

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra’s semi-annual used book sale fundraiser will return to Kelson Hall next month.

Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale will take place from April 12 to April 26, offering gently used fiction and non-fiction books, vinyl and CDs.

“Every dollar raised directly supports the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and KSO Music School, helping to fund concerts, educational programs and more,” the KSO said.

The KSO and its volunteers will be collecting donations for the book sale on March 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During these times, items can be dropped off in the alley behind Kelson Hall, located at 330 St. Paul St.

Particularly desirable items include fiction and non-fiction books published in the last two years, works by local and Indigenous authors, children’s books and vinyl in good condition.

More information about Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale can be found on the KSO website.