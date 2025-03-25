Kamloops Mounties asking for help to find young woman missing since last week

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are searching for Letisha Ryan who was reported missing last week.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for help to locate a 19-year-old who has been missing for about a week.

In a news release, police said Letisha Ryan was reported missing on March 19.

“Since receiving the report, officers have made numerous efforts to locate Letisha, but have been unable to confirm any recent contacts with her,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“We are concerned for her wellbeing and request that Letisha, or anyone with information related to her whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Ryan is described as an Indigenous woman who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.