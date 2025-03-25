Odour control failure at Kamloops mill responsible for wafting smell

Photo: KTW file

Apologies are in order if anyone blamed it on the dog.

The Kruger pulp mill on Mission Flats Road says it is responsible for what some might have noticed was a stronger than usual odour in the air in Kamloops late Friday afternoon.

According to Kruger spokesperson Paule Veilleux-Turcotte, the smell was the result of a failure in the mill's odour control equipment.

“The plant halted its operations to repair the equipment, but, despite shutting down, some residual levels of the gases would still have been noticeable within the community,” Veilleux-Turcotte said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

“Despite the equipment issues, operations remained in compliance with the site permit for the duration of the event.”

Veilleux-Turcotte said the issue was fixed by about 10 p.m. on Friday night, and, upon confirmation of the repairs, the mill resumed operations.