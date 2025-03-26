Attacker pleads guilty in North Kamloops back alley beating that left vulnerable victim in coma

Photo: RCMP Mattheau Michael Myron Aldridge

A guilty plea has been entered in the attack of a vulnerable homeless man who was severely beaten and left bloodied last year in a North Kamloops alley.

Mattheau Michael Myron Aldridge, 23, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to one count of aggravated assault.

Aldridge was charged in connection with an incident on May 8, 2024, after a passerby called police after finding a bloodied and unconscious man in an alley in the 400-block of Tranquille Road.

Court previously heard the attack was captured on high-definition video surveillance, showing a heavily intoxicated man knocked to the ground and then beaten into a coma by a single attacker. The victim was described at the hearing as "extremely vulnerable."

At a bail hearing last year, a judge was told the attack included multiple kicks to the head and three forceful stomps against the pavement. The attack landed the victim in a coma.

At the time of the hearing last June, there was some question as to whether the victim would survive. His condition has not been updated.

Aldridge is free on bail. He will return to court on Nov. 3 for sentencing.