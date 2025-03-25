TRU cites drop in demand in shuttering aging McGill Residence

Photo: Josh Dawson

Students living at Thompson Rivers University's McGill Residence are looking for new digs with the dorms slated to close by fall.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, VP of administration and finance Matt Milovick said TRU won’t be accepting student housing applications for its 300-bed McGill Residence for the 2025-26 academic year.

The residence will continue to operate over the summer and Milovick said students interested in on-campus housing will be supported in finding other accommodations.

“This decision reflects our effort to align housing inventory with anticipated enrolment levels and student demand,” he said.

Federal policy changes have caused new international enrolment to drop by hundreds and spurred the university to reduce spending by millions to balance its books.

Based on projected enrolment, TRU is predicting it will have enough on-campus housing to meet student demand without McGill and is prioritizing filling newer on-campus buildings, including the North Tower, East Village and Coyote Den.

“Which are better able to meet student expectations and serve our long-term operational needs,” Milovick said. “Those residences are in better condition with better amenities.”

If enrolment or demand for housing increases, TRU said it may reopen McGill on a limited basis “one building at a time.”

'Starting all over again'

Loshima Shongo has lived at McGill for three years and was shocked to hear the residence would be closing.

"For a student like myself, who is an international student, it's giving me a sense of so much uncertainty," she said.

"It feels like you're leaving home again and starting fresh. It's like starting all over again."

She said she chose McGill because it was the most affordable option, and now she's not sure if she'll be looking for a bed at another residence or a cheaper option off campus.

"This is a lot of information and a lot to take in for students who have made this place their home, and it's going to take a lot of adjustment," she said.

Gopi Yerraguntla moved out of McGill in December. He said the dorms were appreciated for their proximity to class and now students will have to find new locations to live, some for the first time off campus.

"Some of them are really struggling to find houses outside, because you know how the rental market is. So they have to spend lots of money," Yerraguntla said.

‘Not sustainable’

Milovick said the decision to close the residency will help TRU remain sustainable. He said running partially empty residences is not.

He said revenues from housing fees are intended to make facilities financially self-sustaining, which includes covering operating costs and debt repayment for construction and renovations.

Milovick told the university’s senate Monday that most residences break even or operate at a loss — but that will have to change.

A five per cent increase to residency rates is proposed for the 2025-26 consolidated budget, which will go to the university’s board of governors for approval Friday, and potentially for outgoing years.

It’s the second residency that will be closing in the coming months following the announcement that the temporary 113-bed Westgate dorms will be removed this spring.

While students living in the Westgate dorms were offered priority when applying for other on-campus housing, McGill students were not.

“The decision to close Westgate (and provide those students priority to other options) was made when it was unclear whether TRU would have the capacity to ensure those students received housing,” Milovick said.

“Current McGill students were not specifically provided priority, but no student looking for residence space will be declined."

The university said the residence is more than 30 years old and is reaching the end of its life.

TRU will be conducting a facilities condition assessment and says it will be an opportunity to evaluate long-term use of the buildings as part of broader campus planning.

Students were told of McGill’s closure in early February, prior to the opening date for on-campus housing applications.