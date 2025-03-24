Purpose-built complex care housing to rise at Columbia Precinct in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Let's Talk / BC Housing The province announced Monday that a 20-unit purpose built complex care facility will be constructed in the Columbia Precinct.

A housing project for people with complex care needs will be developed on provincially-owned land in downtown Kamloops.

In a news release, the Ministry of Housing announced 20 complex care housing units will be built on a site in the Columbia Precinct — a tract of land owned by the provincial government southwest of the corner of Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street.

Complex care facilities offer voluntary support services and housing for people with significant health needs, including mental health and substance use challenges, brain injuries or mobility challenges.

The ministry said BC Housing will be partnering with a yet-to-be-selected housing provider to operate the purpose-built facility, and Interior Health will provide medical services for the residents.

“With dedicated health and social services in place, we’ve seen and experienced how complex care housing supports people in communities,” said Susan Brown, IH CEO, in a statement.

“This expansion of purpose built housing will enable us to meet the diverse needs of some of our most vulnerable community members Kamloops.”

The three-storey building is planned to include 20 studio homes with kitchenettes and private bathrooms, a central kitchen and communal dining area, amenity spaces, and clinical spaces for on-site care.

The project will be built on a subdivided parcel of the 13.5-acre lot at 1100 Glenfair Dr. Construction is expected to start next year, pending approvals.

According to the province, the complex care building is separate from the ongoing Glenfair redevelopment project — which is continuing on a separate timeline.

But one of the nine aging buildings located on the site will need to be torn down to make way for the complex care project, and 21 existing tenants will need to move into new homes.

The ministry said BC Housing and its partners are putting together “individualized relocation plans” for each tenant to make sure no one is displaced. Moving expenses will be covered by BC Housing.

The complex care facility is one of a number of housing projects intended to rise in the Columbia Precinct. The ministry noted the project is separate from the 40-bed, year round seniors shelter planned at 1055 Glenfair Dr.

City is on board

Kamloops Coun. Margot Middleton, this month’s deputy mayor, said in a statement the project is the culmination of years of advocacy, and council is grateful the province recognized the need for purpose-built complex care housing in the city.

“We recognize that everyone deserves access to safe, supportive housing that meets their unique needs,” Middleton said.

"Complex care housing is not just about providing access to housing — it is about dignity and compassion, and ensuring that our most vulnerable residents can heal and rebuild their lives.”

Council's statement noted the site was selected as it is close to Royal Inland Hospital, a psychiatric facility, mental health and substance use services, detox facilities, substance use counselling and a planned sobering and assessment centre.

Kamloops is already home to a some complex care beds, which are spread out among a few homes in neighbourhoods across the city.