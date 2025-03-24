Yellowhead Highway reopens after earlier vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 has been closed in both directions between Little Fort and Barriere due to a crash.

UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.

DriveBC reports the Yellowhead Highway has been reopened after an earlier crash.

ORIGINAL: 12:17 p.m.

The Yellowhead Highway is closed in both directions between Little Fort and Barriere due to a crash, according to DriveBC.

The closure is near Thuya Creek Road.

“Expect delays. Watch for emergency vehicles and crews,” DriveBC said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.