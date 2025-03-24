Yellowhead Highway reopens after earlier vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC
Highway 5 has been closed in both directions between Little Fort and Barriere due to a crash.
UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.
DriveBC reports the Yellowhead Highway has been reopened after an earlier crash.
?OPEN! - #BCHwy5 near Thuya Creek Rd is now open both directions. #LittleFortBC #BarriereBC— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 24, 2025
ORIGINAL: 12:17 p.m.
The Yellowhead Highway is closed in both directions between Little Fort and Barriere due to a crash, according to DriveBC.
The closure is near Thuya Creek Road.
“Expect delays. Watch for emergency vehicles and crews,” DriveBC said.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
??UPDATE - #BCHwy5 near Thuya Creek Rd is closed due to the vehicle incident.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 24, 2025
