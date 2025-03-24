One person in serious condition after crash on Yellowhead Highway

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 has been closed in both directions between Little Fort and Barriere due to a crash.

UPDATE: 5:37 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Yellowhead Highway on Monday.

Brian Twaites, paramedic public information officer, said BC Emergency Health Services received a call just before 11 a.m. reporting a crash on Highway 5.

The incident happened in Little Fort, north of Barriere.

“One ground ambulance with primary care paramedics and an air ambulance helicopter with critical care paramedics responded,” Twaites said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital in serious condition.”

Highway 5 was closed briefly on Monday as emergency crews responded to the incident.

UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.

DriveBC reports the Yellowhead Highway has been reopened after an earlier crash.

ORIGINAL: 12:17 p.m.

The Yellowhead Highway is closed in both directions between Little Fort and Barriere due to a crash, according to DriveBC.

The closure is near Thuya Creek Road.

“Expect delays. Watch for emergency vehicles and crews,” DriveBC said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.