Kamloops to see dreary week of weather with rain, overcast skies in forecast

Cindy White

The Kamloops area is forecast to see on and off rain showers and overcast conditions throughout the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 12 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers is expected late in the morning and afternoon. Cloudy periods are expected at night with a low of 6 C.

Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu said a coastal system will bring heavy rain to the southern interior from Monday to Tuesday.

A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C are forecast for Tuesday morning. Temperatures will dip to a low of 10 C and cloudy periods will continue.

“From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, there will be a drying trend,” Ly said.

“Starting Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening and then through Friday, so through the work week, there will be a chance of showers or periods of rain.”

Wednesday will see both sun and cloud and a high of 18 C. Showers are expected Wednesday night with an overnight low of 8 C.

Periods of rain are anticipated throughout Thursday with a daytime high of 14 C. Periods of overcast skies and a low of 6 C are in the forecast at night.

A mix of sun and cloud is once again expected on Friday. Temperatures will peak at 16 C during the day and hit a low of 4 C at night.

Environment Canada says a mixture of sun and cloud is expected to continue over the weekend with highs around 15 C.