Firefighters makes short work of brush fire along beach in North Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio A firefighter hoses down grasses along the beach behind the old Sandbar Grill. Flames came close to the corner of the building's deck, but firefighters say there was no damage done and no one injured by the fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a brush fire along the Thompson River beach behind the former Sandbar Grill on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were seen mopping up remaining hot spots of the grassfire, which nearly reached the deck of the restaurant at around 2:30 p.m.

A suspect was observed speaking with police and fire officials at the scene, located off the 100-block of Tranquille Road.

Capt. Mike Collins told Castanet Kamloops that the fire was apparently started accidentally when the person’s dropped cigarette ignited the grasses along the beach behind the building.

"Sounds like it's accidental, at this time, possible cigarette butt and no exposure concern at this time," Collins said, adding that there was no damage done to the building and no one was injured.