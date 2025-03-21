Lillooet Hospital emergency department closing from Saturday morning to Monday morning

T

Photo: Contributed

he Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre Emergency Department will be closed for 49 hours, starting on Saturday morning.

Interior Health put out a notice on Friday night that emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 22 to 8 a.m. on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Patients are directed to access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Lillooet Hospital.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," IH said.

"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."

Normally, Lillooet’s emergency department operates 24/7.