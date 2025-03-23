Hands-on program teaching youth business skills coming to Kamloops this summer

Photo: Lemonade Day media

Kids can quench their entrepreneurial thirst this summer as Lemonade Day comes to Kamloops.

Lemonade Day — a free community-wide, educational program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own lemonade stand business — is coming to Kamloops on Friday, Aug. 22.

“Lemonade Day's mission is to inspire young people to embrace their potential and confidently contribute to their communities, fostering a brighter future for everyone — the business leaders, social advocates, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow,” a press release from Lemonade Day Kamloops stated.

Sponsored by Community Futures, each child registered fro the program will receive access to the Lemonade Day curriculum, which teaches them lessons like creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors and giving back to the community.

“Along the way, they acquire skills in goal-setting and problem-solving and gain self-esteem critical for future success. They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some,” the release stated.

Registration, as well as opportunities for adults to sign up as a volunteer or mentor for Lemonade Day Kamloops can be found on the program’s website.