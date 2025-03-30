NSBIA's Clean Team picked up more than 30,000 pounds of trash on both sides of the river through 2024

Photo: Facebook / NSBIA

The North Shore Business Improvement Association says its Clean Team picked up more than 30,000 pounds of garbage last year — keeping streets tidy while providing employment for a number of people.

Joshua Knaak, past NSBIA president, said the purpose of the program is twofold, to look after areas that need it, while giving people purpose in their recovery journeys.

“In addition to significant results that we had in the collection and repair side, we also had really, truly inspiring stories of people whose lives have been changed as a result of being involved in it,” Knaak told council earlier this month.

In a shareholder report, the NSBIA said the Clean Team has completed its second full year of operations.

In 2024, the Clean Team involved a core group of five participants. Two participants were able to transition to other areas of work, while a few others left the program for various reasons.

The report said one participant “rapidly advanced” in his recovery after joining the Clean Team and is now relocating to be closer to his family.

“When we spoke with him recently about his journey he provided high praise on the Clean Team as a stabilizing force, along with his health supports from ASK Wellness. He spoke about how responsibility and momentum helped him get his life back on track,” the report said.

According to the NSBIA, between Dec. 1, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2024, the Clean Team picked up 30,935 pounds of garbage, 15,668 units of harm prevention items, 155 shopping carts and 2,781 cardboard boxes.

The team also worked to remove 1,698 graffiti tags.

The Clean Team works in the North Shore and downtown cores, and is looking to expand into East Kamloops with the establishment of the area’s new business improvement association.

The team is funded through a partnership between the NSBIA, Open Door Group, Work BC and the City of Kamloops.