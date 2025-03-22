Kamloops Storm need Game 6 heroics to stay alive in KIJHL playoffs

Kamloops Storm forward Nolan MacPherson protects the puck during Gam 4 of the Doug Birks Final versus 100 Mile House. Photo: Kamloops Storm/Facebook

The Kamloops Storm are hoping to stay alive in the playoffs with a win on home ice tonight at the McArthur Island Sports Centre.

The Storm are on the brink of elimination, down 3-2 in their series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers after a close 2-1 loss Friday night on the road in Game 5 of the series.

Kamloops' Luca D’Amore was the lone Storm player to score, tying the game in the first period following a goal from the Wranglers' Ethan Davey. Davey scored again in the second period to retake the lead and earn the win as both teams went scoreless in the third period

Both teams were also unable to score on the powerplay, with the Storm going 0 for 3 and 100 Mile going 0 for 2.

The Storm swept the Quesnel River Rush in the first round of the 2025 playoffs and kept the momentum going, drawing first blood in Game 1 of the 100 Mile series 5-3 on the road.

The Wranglers took the next pair of games — a double overtime 5-4 thriller in Game 2 and a 4-2 victory in Game 3 — but the Storm knotted the Birks Division final with a 3-0 shutout win at home on Tuesday in Game 4.

Luca D’Amore scored twice in that game while Luke Rothfos had a goal two assists for the Storm. Wyatt Olson added two assists as well and Kamloops went 1 for 6 on the power play as well as a perfect 7 for 7 on the penalty kill.

The Storm were eliminated in the second round of last year's playoffs.

Tickets to Game 6 at at the McArthur Island Sports Centre are available for purchase at the door and on the Kamloops Storm website.