Free seminar offered for potential Kamloops homebuyers

Prospective homebuyers are invited to a free seminar later this month that aims to provide valuable information about the entire process.

The Road to Home Ownership seminar is being staged by four professionals who work with people buying homes — lawyer Angela Tenisci, realtor Sarah Johnstone, mortgage broker Leanne Funston and financial advisor Jessie Sorensen.

“Professional advisors will guide you through the process of buying a home, from saving for a down payment to getting a mortgage,” the organizers said in a statement.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to learn valuable tips and tricks. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, this event is perfect for anyone on their journey to owning a home.”

The event will be held at Red Beard, 449 Tranquille Rd., on Sunday, March 30. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and presentations start at 5 p.m.

