Musicians, food vendors invited to apply for Kamloops Music in the Park concert series

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Kamloops is accepting applications from musicians and mobile food vendors who want to participate in this year’s Music in the Park concert series.

In a news release, the city said the cherished summer tradition has brought live shows to Riverside Park since 1994.

“Music in the Park is renowned for its free evening performances throughout July and August, offering both residents and tourists an opportunity to enjoy a wide array of musical talents,” reads the city statement.

“These performances, suitable for family members of all ages, feature a diverse lineup of artists from Kamloops and across North America, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Musicians are invited to apply to be part of this year’s concert series. The city said it is looking to fill more than 60 shows with a variety of acts.

Performers are encouraged to apply by May 15.

Local food vendors with an approved business license who want to be part of the summer event are asked to apply by April 30.

Applications are available on the City of Kamloops website.