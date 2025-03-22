City of Kamloops seeking advisory group members to help guide 2025 Official Community Plan update

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is looking for community-minded people to join an advisory group that will help shape the city's future.

In a news release, the city said the Official Community Plan, also known as Kamplan, must be updated by the end of this year as per provincial legislation.

Municipalities are required to adopt an OCP, which guides local government decision making around land use. All bylaws or works undertaken by the local government must be consistent with this document.

The most recent Kamplan was adopted by council in 2018, and a review of the plan is already underway.

“The Kamplan advisory group will help guide the project and help inform staff reports and recommendations to council,” the city news release reads.

The advisory group’s term will end in December 2025, when the OCP update will be complete.

The City of Kamloops said it is seeking applicants from a diverse set of people, including residents representing the development industry, the social or health sector, the environment and sustainability sector, the business sector and the community at large.

After the advisory group is formed, the city said it would embark on targeted and public engagement over the spring and summer.

A draft plan will be completed by late summer, and after another public engagement session, the plan will be brought forward to council for final adoption.

The deadline to apply for the advisory group is Sunday, April 6, just before midnight.

More details on the Kamplan update and an online application form for the advisory group is available on the city’s website.

Paper application forms can be picked up at the reception desk at city hall or at the city’s development, engineering and sustainability building, 105 Seymour St.