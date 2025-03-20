Kamloops police apprehend three people in crisis following unrelated incidents Wednesday

Photo: Kara-Lianne Johnson A Castanet Kamloops reader snapped this photo of a sniper set up near a playground Wednesday in a townhouse complex off Singh Street in Brocklehurst.

Police say a stash of firearms was seized from a Brocklehurst home following an hours-long standoff — one of three incidents on Wednesday in which Kamloops Mounties apprehended people under the Mental Health Act.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the 900-block of Singh Street just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of an armed youth experiencing a mental health crisis, who had barricaded themselves in their residence.

While officers were responding, a second report was received involving an adult with a firearm in the 2000-block of Rosewood Avenue.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said a crisis negotiator and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team were called to help frontline officers with the two simultaneous high-risk situations.

“Fortunately, frontline officers were able to convince the man on Rosewood Avenue to safely surrender without issue, just before 5 p.m.,” Pelley said.

“Multiple firearms were seized from the residence soon after.”

The man was taken to the hospital and officers cleared the area.

Meanwhile, on Singh Street, police remained in the area until 7:30 p.m.

The emergency response team and Kamloops officers entered the home and apprehended the youth under the Mental Health Act.

Mounties said the youth was taken to hospital in an ambulance with “minimal injuries.”

“The two events quickly unfolded and involved the presence of weapons, illustrating the dynamic and complex nature of policing and the dedication of our officers in helping to support public safety,” Pelley said.

“With the assistance of our district and community partners, our officers were able to ensure that both people were taken to hospital to receive the support required to help them through their crisis.”

Police also responded to a third unrelated incident at about 4 p.m. at McDonald Park. Another youth was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

Mounties thanked the public for their support and patience while officers responded to the high priority events.