Second annual community beach cleanup planned for Riverside, Overlander parks

Photo: Castanet The beach at Riverside Park.

Kamloops residents are invited to take part in a beach cleanup day — the second annual event focused on collecting litter from Riverside and Overlander parks.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said Clean the Beach will take place on Sunday, April 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Together, we can make a meaningful difference in protecting our local environment,” said Ashley Ekelund, the city’s social and community development supervisor.

“This event is a great opportunity to connect as a community while keeping our beaches and riverbanks safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

The city said the family-friendly event, held about a week before Earth Day, will focus on collecting waste along designated routes near Riverside Park and Overlander Park.

Volunteers will get collection materials, route maps and instructions on how to safely handle items like glass, sharps or hazardous waste upon arrival at the meeting location at Riverside Park.

Collected waste will be secured in bags and placed in designated areas for city staff to remove.

Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and bring work gloves and high visibility vests if they are able.

The City of Kamloops said social agencies involved with the Clean Team will do a pre-event sweep for sharps and other potentially harmful materials to make sure the areas are safe for event participants.

After the beach cleanup, a barbecue will be held at Riverside Park to thank volunteers. Tables will be set up in the park with information about local ecology and the importance of maintaining clean waterways.

While not required, people interested in participating are asked to register through the City of Kamloops website. Pre-registration closes at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 11.

The inaugural Clean the Beach event was held last spring. Council approved plans for the shoreline cleanup after a motion was brought forward by Coun. Mike O'Reilly suggesting the initiative.