BC Lions training camp set for May return to Hillside Stadium

Photo: BC Lions

The BC Lions will be roaring back into the Tournament Capital in less than two months.

The team's training camp will begin May 7, when first-year Leos and veteran quarterbacks will begin a three-day mini-camp at Hillside Stadium.

Last year, the CFL club and the City of Kamloops inked a two-year extension to a contract to hold training camp at Hillside Stadium and the Thompson Rivers University campus for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Lions have been holding camp in Kamloops since 2010.

The City of Kamloops will pay the CFL club $56,650 this year, $58,350 in 2026 and $60,000 if the Lions and the city agree to have camp return in 2027.

In return, the municipality receives a number of advertisements and events with the Leos, such as Fanfest, a community football day and a celebrity golf tournament. The economic spinoff is an estimated $300,000 in spending from the team and staff.

This year’s FanFest will be held on Saturday, May 24, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.