Kamloops author stages latest book launch in New York's Times Square

Photo: Blair Kaplan Venables Local author Blair Kaplan Venables (right) and her sister Alana Kaplan (left) in Times Square celebrating the launch of their book Resilient A.F.: Stories of Resilience Vol. 2.

A Kamloops author says it was "surreal" to see her work advertised in Times Square.

Blair Kaplan Venables’ book Resilient A.F.: Stories of Resilience Vol. 2 was released in January and she describes it as a “textbook on resilience.”

“We have people share their challenges, their story, how they got through it and advice for someone going through something similar,” Kaplan Venables told Castanet Kamloops.

It’s the third book she’s independently published in six years and said she hopes they help readers "strengthen their resilience muscle."

There are around 50 stories from different co-authors in each books, seven are which are local this time around.

She said the contributors who shared their stories for her latest release were gathered through word of mouth and referrals, and her background in marketing and public relations has helped.

“Part of my publicity and launch plans is being at gifting lounges for celebrities and media, so before the Oscars and before the Emmys,” she said. “I’m in high visibility places with people with influence.”

She said the book has found its way to a celebrity book club, and Kaplan Venables said details are being worked out for a potential partnership.

“It's really powerful, because those co authors that are in our books, their stories, are now sitting on coffee tables and bookshelves all over the world,” she said.

She said her books came out of her tumultuous upbringing and a string of strategies several years ago.

“I can't believe everything that I accomplished in the wake of such extreme grief, because in the matter of short period of time, my husband almost died, my mom died, my dad died, my father in law died, we miscarried,” she said.

Kaplan Venables said her first book was a way to honour her father’s legacy after he died.

The New York book launch in January coincided with a billboard ad buy promoting the book in Times Square, an experience she described as “surreal” and made her feel “so deeply proud.”

“I’ve never felt proud of myself, like legitimately in my bones felt proud of myself,” Kaplan Venables said.

“A lot of shit happened in a very short period of time, and I wouldn't have been standing there doing that if none of that happened.”

Kaplan Venables said two more books in her series will be published in the next year.

For more information or to purchase a copy of the book, click here.