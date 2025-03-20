Kamloops MLAs not in favour of disqualifying municipal officials from local roles if elected to legislature

Photo: KTW file photo B.C. legislature

Kamloops’ B.C. Conservative MLAs won’t back a new piece of legislation mandating new members of the legislative assembly do as they did and give up their municipal posts upon being elected to a provincial seat.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar resigned as mayor of Kamloops in 2017 when he became an MLA, and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer resigned as Barriere’s mayor after he was elected last fall.

The governing NDP has introduced the Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act — a bill that will prevent members of the legislative assembly from continuing to serve in locally elected offices, such as city council and school board, after their election to the legislature.

The bill was introduced by NDP MLA Darlene Rotchford whose party called on opposition MLAs Milobar and Stamer to support it.

Milobar and Stamer, however, say the bill is nothing more than political theatre. The want it left up to the individual to decide whether to resign.

“I voted against it. It's ridiculous,” said Milobar. “Frankly, it’s political theatre by the NDP.”

Petty politics?

In a press release, the NDP point out the Conservatives’ Misty van Popta of Langley-Walnut Grove and Korky Neufeld of Abbotsford-West are both holding on to jobs after being sent to Victoria. Neufeld is a school trustee and van Popta a Langley councillor. About a dozen Langley residents are petitioning van Popta in court to force her to step down.

“Ward Stamer did the right thing stepping down,” Rotchford said in the NDP release.

“Being an MLA is a full time job that deserves our full time dedication. We owe that to the people who elected us, and I hope that Peter Milobar and Ward Stamer join us in supporting this bill.”

Milobar accused the NDP of being petty in their endeavour, saying the party is pursuing this bill because the Conservatives won in Langley in last fall’s election where the NDP previously held seats. He also said there are more important issues to deal with, such as tariffs from the U.S.

“They're holding a grudge instead of actually doing serious work on behalf of the residents of British Columbia,” Milobar said.

The NDP release noted 11 MLAs who had previously held municipal positions resigned their posts after the provincial election last fall, including Stamer.

Personal preference, price tags

Stamer told Castanet Kamloops he stepped down as mayor because he felt he wouldn’t be able to do both jobs effectively at the same time, but his colleagues feel otherwise.

“I would say it should be their choice and it would depend on the jurisdiction and what the job is entailing,” Stamer said.

Milobar said the issue comes down to whether a successful candidate feels he or she can take on both roles as each politician’s job and timetable can vary.

“If I go home tonight at seven o'clock and sit in my apartment, no one thinks a word about it. If I went home tonight and sat in my apartment at seven o'clock and joined a council meeting on Zoom, why is the NDP concerned whether or not I want to use my seven till 10 o'clock time that that way versus watching Netflix?," Milobar said.

“People juggle multiple roles in provincial politics. Cabinet ministers have their constituency and they have their cabinet jobs. Parliamentary secretaries have their constituency and parliamentary secretary jobs.”

Milobar and Stamer both said the bill should be enacted only if the province funds the by-elections this bill would trigger.

“If the government will say they will cover the cost of these by-elections, then absolutely everyone’s going to be in favour of that,” Stamer said.

Stamer said the bill passed first reading, and is still at second reading in the legislature. If it receives Royal Assent it will become law.