B.C.'s newest police force will be in Kamloops next week looking for recruits

Photo: Surrey Police Service

The Surrey Police Service will be in Kamloops next week looking to speak with potential recruits.

SPS will have recruiters in Kamloops for a free information session on Wednesday, March 26, and Thursday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre.

Those interested can schedule one-on-one interviews with recruiters.

The Surrey Police Service became the police force of jurisdiction in B.C.’s second most populous city late last year, following six years of transition planning and political turmoil. Surrey was previously policed by the RCMP.

For more information, click here.