Kamloops police say one of two unrelated mental health calls in Brocklehurst has been resolved

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.
Kamloops Mounties say one mental-health related call in Brocklehurst has now been resolved, while a police presence remains at a separate incident.
Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services remain on scene at a mental health incident in the 900-block of Singh Street.
"The public is asked to remain out of the area until officers have cleared," Shoihet said.
A second incident at the 2000-block of Rosewood Avenue has been resolved and residents are able to return to the area.
Mounties said further updates will be issued once available.
ORIGINAL 4:19 p.m.
People in Brocklehurst might notice a police presence on a couple of residential streets Wednesday afternoon as Kamloops Mounties respond to two separate mental health-related reports.
Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers are responding to unrelated incidents in the 900-block of Singh Street and the 2000-block of Rosewood Avenue.
“Please avoid these areas until officers have cleared,” Evelyn said.