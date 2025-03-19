Kamloops police say one of two unrelated mental health calls in Brocklehurst has been resolved

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties say one mental-health related call in Brocklehurst has now been resolved, while a police presence remains at a separate incident.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services remain on scene at a mental health incident in the 900-block of Singh Street.

"The public is asked to remain out of the area until officers have cleared," Shoihet said.

A second incident at the 2000-block of Rosewood Avenue has been resolved and residents are able to return to the area.

Mounties said further updates will be issued once available.

ORIGINAL 4:19 p.m.

People in Brocklehurst might notice a police presence on a couple of residential streets Wednesday afternoon as Kamloops Mounties respond to two separate mental health-related reports.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers are responding to unrelated incidents in the 900-block of Singh Street and the 2000-block of Rosewood Avenue.

“Please avoid these areas until officers have cleared,” Evelyn said.