Photo: Castanet

People in Brocklehurst might notice a police presence on a couple of residential streets Wednesday afternoon as Kamloops Mounties respond to two separate mental health-related reports.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers are responding to unrelated incidents in the 900-block of Singh Street and the 2000-block of Rosewood Avenue.

“Please avoid these areas until officers have cleared,” Evelyn said.