Elementary students collect 1.5 tons for the Kamloops Food Bank

Photo: Castanet

More than a ton of food was collected by Kamloops elementary schools this month during the annual March Madness Food Drive.

From March 3 to March 13, R.L. Clemitson, Marion Schilling and Ralph Bell elementary schools were tasked with collecting donations, and the school that collects the most wins the right to dress the principals of the opposing schools in their colours at the end of the month.

SD73 said between the three schools, more than 1.5 tons of food donations was collected for the Kamloops Food Bank.

RLC brought in 2,091 pounds for an average of five pounds per student, Marion Schilling brought in 814 pounds, an average of 3.5 pounds per student, and Ralph Bell raked in 438 pounds, an average of 1.75 pounds per student.

“While RLC raised the most per student, the schools expressed that the real winner is the Kamloops Food Bank,” SD73 said.

The annual food drive was started at RLC four years ago by former student Griffin Seafoot.

“The idea was to support the Kamloops Food Bank at a time of the year when donations are lower and there are typically less large food drives,” SD73 said.