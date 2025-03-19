Fundraiser launched to cover costs after Kamloops woman dies, husband seriously injured in Jamaica

Photo: GoFundMe

A Kamloops business owner died and her husband suffered serious injuries while travelling abroad, and now the family is asking for help to cover the "overwhelming" costs of getting them home.

According to a GoFundMe, Janice Wynnychuk died in a motor vehicle incident while travelling in Jamaica, a place she visited annually for decades.

Wynnychuk owned local business Kamloops Esthetics and was the mother of Kamloops-Thompson School District trustee Cole Hickson, who has been sharing updates on the situation online.

Her husband, Frank Stewart, was injured in the crash, which took place in St. Elizabeth Parish.

“His injuries are devastating — his arms and legs are broken, his skull is fractured, and he has swelling in his brain, among other serious complications,” the GoFundMe post reads.

According to a Jamaican media report, Wynnychuk and Stewart were riding on a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle.

Stewart is a retiree who moved to Kamloops with Wynnychuk from the Shuswap about 27 years ago.

“We have found out that their travel insurance expired, and the costs of medical care, transport, and arrangements are overwhelming,” reads the GoFundMe, written by Wynnychuk's daughter.

“I’m reaching out for help to bring my mom home and support Frank in his long road to recovery.”

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $20,000. So far, more than $14,000 has been donated since the campaign launched on Tuesday.