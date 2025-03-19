Street sweeping crews starting work in Kamloops neighbourhoods

Photo: City of Kamloops

Spring is fast approaching — and so is the City of Kamloops’ street sweeping fleet.

Crews are starting to clear off streets, and the city is encouraging residents to approach sweeping trucks with caution and give them space to work.

Residents can watch out for signage and remove vehicles, basketball hoops and other obstacles from streets when needed. Those frequenting downtown or other high-density areas should keep an eye out for parking restrictions or advanced notices.

Homeowners are encouraged to place waste bins at the end of the driveway, ensuring space for sweepers and collection trucks.

The city said sweeping debris into piles can damage their equipment, so it should remain spread out.

According to the city, work usually starts in the valley bottoms, including the Brocklehurst, North Kamloops and Westsyde neighbourhoods. Then, streets crews start working upwards to the higher elevations.

“During spring sweeping, crews are on shift 24 hours per day using the city’s four street sweepers,” the city’s website reads.

An updated map showing street sweeping progress can be found here.