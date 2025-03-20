Kamloops fitness facility ranked high for participation, drawing athletes ages 15 to 76 to CrossFit Open

Photo: TCSC Kamloops TCSC Kamloops has won accolades for its participation in a global CrossFit event, and is looking forward to running its own annual event in June.

A Kamloops gym that recently received accolades for its participation in a global CrossFit competition now has its sights set on hosting another fitness challenge in the Tournament Capital.

Tournament Capital Strength and Conditioning finished the 2025 CrossFit Open as the top-ranked affiliate in B.C. for participation. It ranked third in Canada and 42nd worldwide.

The CrossFit Open is an international online competition that allows athletes of all levels to test their fitness over three weeks of workouts.

TCSC said its focus has been on full-gym participation, getting as many people involved as possible.

“In the past, we had a handful of members who were really into it, but it wasn’t something we emphasized. That changed in 2023, and since then, the difference has been palpable,” TCSC owner Kent Aitchison said.

“Having so many people take part juices up the gym for a few weeks, and it makes a real impact — not just on performances, but on the entire community.”

Aitchison said this year, TCSC saw its youngest and oldest participants ever, with people ages 15 to 76 stepping up for the fitness challenge.

“We’re very happy with how participation has grown,” he said.

“It’s taken the open from being a niche event within the gym to something that everyone looks forward to. It pushes people, gets them working harder, and creates a really special energy.”

Through its efforts, the fitness facility managed to raise about $2,200 through open sign-ups. TCSC said it contributed $15 per registration, with the funds split equally between Kamloops KidSport and the Harborside Youth Foundation.

Tournament Capital Classic ahead

Up next for TCSC is its fifth annual Tournament Capital Classic.

The event will take place from June 20 to June 21 on McArthur Island .

Aitchison said the event has grown to draw competitors from across B.C. and Alberta.

“It’s gone from a small local competition to something that athletes from all over Western Canada circle on their calendars,” he said.

“The open gets people excited because it connects them to the global CrossFit community, but the classic is where we bring that same competitive energy to live, in-person event right here in Kamloops.”