BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week two of a seven-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Maximilian Ruther (L), Michael Potestio (centre) and Aaron Schultze (R) get ready to start spring training for Boogie the Bridge on Tuesday, March 11.

Join columnists Aaron Schulze, Maximilian Ruther and Michael Potestio each Friday morning over the next seven weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 27, in downtown Kamloops.

'Too much, too soon'

I was dreading training for week two.

Following my first 10K sweet session I was feeling peachy. Until the running gods said, “The hell you are.”

Two days later, while walking, I suddenly felt a sharp pain near my right heel. My first minor running injury!

Worst case Ontario went through my mind. What if it’s tendinitis? Can I still run Boogie? Will I have the worst start to an athletic endeavour for a guy named Aaron since Rodgers with the Jets?

Thankfully, multiple RUNClub members — including Kyle and the Joint Effort Physiotherapy team — alleviated my concerns and provided valuable insight into recovering from injuries and sore muscles along with preparing the rest of my body for running.

After a few days of living on a leg roller and lacrosse ball, my foot was sore but steady enough to get through a 5K sweet session. My foot didn’t feel any worse for wear, and I had more breath to socialize on the go with my fellow RUNClubbers.

It was emphasized that the number one injury for running was “too much, too soon.” Admittedly, it was frustrating to take a step back from 10K as I feel my cardio, leg strength and mental state can withstand it. It’s one sore spot holding me back.

However, like Boogie, this training is a marathon, not a sprint. My muscles and tendons are interconnected in this endeavour. No sore foot will be left behind as we get ready to tackle 10K on April 27.

-Aaron Schultze, CFJC News

Why community and consistency matter most

The best part of RUNClub is the connection I have with my teammates. Workouts never feel like a chore, they’re always fun and filled with good energy. We push, cheer, and root for one another, and it’s always nice to catch up and see what everyone’s up to.

As for training, I’ve got a good routine dialled in right now. I take a hybrid approach of road and trail running, strength training, and cycling, plus mobility for recovery.

Last fall, I got sidelined during a marathon where I injured myself and had to drop out. It really sucked not to be able to run all winter, but I knew I had to be patient, put in the work, and consistently, brick by brick, rebuild my leg with physio, spending time on the bike, and joining RUNClub’s Strong for Life series coached by one of my teammates.

While I missed running, it gave me the chance to shift focus and incorporate cross-training. I also stayed connected to the community by volunteering at Parkrun and other events — something many RUNClub members do, and a great way to give back or train for Boogie the Bridge.

If you’re dealing with a setback right now, I just want to say — it’s going to be okay. Redirect your energy to something else for the time being and see it as an opportunity to grow. If you put in the work, it will pay off.

-Maximilian Ruther, RUNClubber

Picking up the pace

I woke up confused.

Why was my alarm going off on a Sunday morning?

Then I remembered — I signed up for Boogie The Bridge.

Five more minutes.

RUNClub training was slated for 8 a.m. up at Joint Effort Physio, and it was time to see if four days rest from week one had me feeling any progress.

It did.

These early morning jogs are proving quite invigorating and they’re giving my weekends a sense of accomplishment. Getting up early can be a pain, but once in motion I feel great.

Calf muscles are still hurting a bit. Lucky this Sunday after the run we got to listen to some of the staff up at Joint Effort Physio who had some advice on stretching and foam rolling, and it was very informative.

RUNClub founder Jo Berry said their advice would be game changing. I’ll take all the advantages I can get.

Then came the dreaded Tuesday evening training.

I left work late that day and missed meeting up with my 5K Sweet group, but I was determined not to lag behind, so I went out on my own the next day after work.

It went well again. I took all the advice I’ve received so far on stretching and pacing myself and the run felt even easier than before.

I’m hopeful I’ll see more progress in week three.

-Michael Potestio, Castanet Kamloops