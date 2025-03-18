Reconstruction of Albert McGowan water park in Kamloops to start next week

Photo: City of Kamloops Albert McGowan Park is getting a new water park, with construction on these upgrades starting next week.

Work to install new water park equipment in an Upper Sahali park will begin next week.

The City of Kamloops said reconstruction of the Albert McGowan water park is expected to be complete in August.

The city said the water park, some adjacent green space and part of the parking lot will be closed as the work takes place.

Park users will be able to access Hal Rogers Activity Centre, public washrooms, Gambles Pond and the nearby baseball diamonds during this phase of the project.

A new playground has also been installed at Albert McGowan Park as part of the ongoing efforts to upgrade the site. The playground, which reopened in late 2024, includes accessible play features, rubber surfacing and shade structures.