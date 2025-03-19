Kamloops-area students get hands-on experience as part of BC Skills Competition

Students from across Kamloops descended on Thompson Rivers University to put their problem solving skills to the test.

The Junior BC Skills Competition held earlier this month consisted of five events — Spaghetti Bridge building, Sumo wrestling robots, Gravity Vehicles, Wind Turbine and the VEX IQ competition.

Darren Seibel, a regional co-ordinator for the competition, said it’s a great way to get kids engaged in science, technology, engineering and math subjects.

“It’s a great way, because when you’re in school you have quizzes and tests and you go on [but with] this kids actually have to work on things. They’re building stuff, things break, they have to problem solve and keep working forward,” Seibel said.

“The nice thing about these programs is when you come here there are going to be problems, and you’re going to have to fix them on they fly and it’s great learning experience.”

About 50 competitors took part in the event, coming from schools such as Marion Shilling, A.L. Fortune, Parkcrest, Brocklehurst, Chase, Norkam, and Valleyview.

The Olympics-style competition is held once every two years. Gold medal winners for the TRU competition move on to provincials, slated to be held in Abbotsford in April.