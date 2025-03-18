Firehall burglar stands accused of breaking into Kamloops church

Photo: Glacier Media

A 25-year-old Kamloops man is in jail facing charges stemming from a burglary at a Brocklehurst church.

Police were called to a report of a break-in at about 3 a.m. on Monday at the Kamloops Free Methodist Church on Windbreak Street.

Mounties returned to the North Shore at around 7 a.m. for a call involving threats with a weapon in the 800-block of Evergreen Place.

“Just before 9 a.m., the investigation resulted in police arresting a suspect related to both occurrences, at a commercial location on the 1800-block of Tranquille Road,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was held in custody for a bail hearing, during which he was remanded until his next court appearance scheduled for this afternoon.”

RCMP said Kamloops resident Shane Lee McLeod is charged with break and enter, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of break-in instruments.

In 2022, McLeod pleaded guilty to breaking into a firehall in Dallas while “high as a kite,” making off with expensive firefighting gear.

Anyone with information or footage related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.