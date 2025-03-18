Indigenous leadership conference Gathering Our Voices brings 1,000 youth to Kamloops

Photo: BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres The 2024 Gathering Our Voices Indigenous youth leadership conference in Victoria. This year's conference will be held in Kamloops in March.

More than a thousand Indigenous youth will on the campus of Thompson Rivers University this week for a leadership training conference.

In a news release, the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres said the 21st annual Gathering Our Voices Indigenous Youth Leadership Training will be held in Kamloops from Tuesday to Friday.

“GOV is a safe and supportive space for Indigenous youth in all walks of life to explore their cultures and expand their leadership skills,” said Julie Robertson, interim executive director for BCAAFC.

Robertson said last year, a youth took a talent show workshop. Since then, they have been performing in their community and applied to be a paid entertainer for this year’s Gathering Our Voices conference.

The conference is developed in conjunction with BCAAFC’s Provincial Indigenous Youth Council, and will be held primarily at TRU, with some spaces being used across the city.

Organizers said more than 1,000 Indigenous youth ages 14 to 24 will be in attendance, many of whom are in care or have a disability.

There are more than 100 workshops for youth to choose from, including the Foster Kid Survival Guide, wheelchair basketball and bannock making with Kekuli Cafe Kamloops.

BCAAFC will also be hosting a mini-pow wow, an honouring feast for youth in care, an artisan market, and opening and closing ceremonies.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc members will be performing and presenting keynote speeches.

More information about this year’s conference is available at the Gathering Our Voices website.