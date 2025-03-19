Vintage cars to fill Riverside Park for Kamloops club's annual Easter Drive and Car Show

Photo: Castanet A 1945 Ford tow truck is one of four historic vehicles owned by the Kamloops Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada. The club will be hosting its annual Easter Drive and Car Show on Sunday, April 20.

Riverside Park will be filled with vintage vehicles on Easter Sunday as Kamloops motoring enthusiasts take part in the annual Easter Drive and Car Show.

The event, which will take place on Sunday, April 20, is hosted by the Kamloops chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada. Nearly 100 vehicles took part last year.

According to the club, non-members are welcome to participate, but they must be driving vintage stock vehicles.

Cars will stage at McArthur Island near the arena at 10 a.m., departing at 11:45 a.m. The vehicles are expected to arrive at Riverside Park by 1 p.m., where they will be parked and on display until 4 p.m.

Coffee and cookies will be available by donation.