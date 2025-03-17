Kamloops Sports Council announces Hall of Fame class of 2025 inductees

Photo: Darren Stone/Glacier Media Catharine Pendral trains with Felix Belhumeur at the Bear Mountain Golf and Country Club.

Among this year's Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame inductees are an Olympic medalist, an NHLer, a lifelong coach and a powerhouse soccer team that dominated the competition for a decade.

This year’s inductees include former Kamloops Blazer and NHLer Greg Hawgood, cross country mountain biker and Olympic medalist Catharine Pendrel, boxing coach Gary Oakden and the 1980-84 Zenetti Fur Town Merchant soccer team.

“This year we are going to be celebrating our 35th Annual Induction Ceremony,” said Duncan Olthuis, executive director of the Kamloops Sports Council.

“It is a great honour for us to be able to induct the amazing athletes that come from our community. We are thrilled to host a Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony so that the public can join us in celebrating these amazing athletes.”

Hawgood was drafted by the Boston Bruins in 1986 while playing for the Blazers, leading to a 18-year hockey career spit between eight NHL teams. His No. 4 is hanging from the rafters at Sandman Centre.

Pendrel started in cross-country mountain biking when she was 16, eventually becoming a multiple time World Champion and Olympic bronze-medal winner. She’s a four-time Olympian and president of the Kamloops Bike Riders Association.

Oakden moved to Kamloops with his family in 1967, where he lived until his death in 2021. He was a coach for most of his life, mentoring many of Kamloops’ best boxers, and helped to grow the sport in Kamloops and B.C.

The Zenetti Fur Town Merchants won the Men’s Premier 1 Division B.X. soccer title every year from 1980-84. The team was mostly filled with players form the North Kamloops Saints soccer program and stayed at the top of the division for almost a decade.

“The 1980-1984 Zenetti Fur town Merchants became a powerhouse in BC Men’s Soccer and put Kamloops on the map,” the Kamloops Sports Council said.

The 35th annual Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place April 5 at the Colombo Lodge, and the public is invited to attend.

More information and tickets are available online.