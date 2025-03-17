TRU approves 10-year plan to fold international perspectives into learning, research and community

Photo: BC Gov

A new 10-year plan that aims to further bring global perspectives into learning, research and community at Thompson Rivers University has been given the green light.

TRU’s 2025-35 Strategic Internationalization Plan has been approved by its senate and received board of governors approval last month.

“Internationalization at TRU is more than a word,” Provost Dr. Gillian Balfour in a news release.

“It’s the weaving of global, intercultural and international perspectives into everything we do, from teaching and learning in classrooms, study abroad opportunities and field schools in many countries, to faculty-led research — enriching education for all.”

TRU said the plan is the result of an extensive consultation process and reflects insights from over 1,500 students, faculty, staff and Indigenous partners from the Kamloops community.

The plan was also built collaboratively with the local Secwépmc community and TRU’s office of Indigenous Education.

“Our journey doesn’t end here — it’s just beginning,” said TRU President Brett Fairbairn. “Internationalization at TRU means building connections between the surrounding region and the world, where every voice and every culture has a place."

A working group of the senate international affairs committee will oversee the plan’s implementation.

The full plan can be read online.