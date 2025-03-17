257241
255961
Kamloops  

Kamloops Beekeepers Club set to meet on Tuesday

Interested in beekeeping?

- | Story: 539034

The Kamloops Beekeepers Club will meet on Tuesday night to hear a presentation on spring management of hives.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Scratch Cafe on the campus of Thompson Rivers University. Speaker Rob Hunter will deliver the presentation.

The club’s meetings are open to anyone interested in beekeeping.

For more information, visit the Kamloops Beekeepers Club’s website. https://www.kamloopsbeekeepers.com/

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News