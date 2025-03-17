Kamloops Beekeepers Club set to meet on Tuesday

Photo: The Canadian Press Honeybees fly in and out of a bee hive at a Simon Fraser University experimental apiary in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Photo by DARRYL DYCK /THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Kamloops Beekeepers Club will meet on Tuesday night to hear a presentation on spring management of hives.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Scratch Cafe on the campus of Thompson Rivers University. Speaker Rob Hunter will deliver the presentation.

The club’s meetings are open to anyone interested in beekeeping.

For more information, visit the Kamloops Beekeepers Club’s website. https://www.kamloopsbeekeepers.com/