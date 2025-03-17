256893
Storage shed destroyed by early morning fire in North Kamloops

Morning blaze destroys shed

Employees of a North Kamloops business were cleaning up charred debris on Monday following an early morning fire that destroyed a storage shed.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Mr. Lube, 203 Briar Ave., just after 4 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Video posted to social media shows a storage shed at the business fully ablaze. At 8:30 a.m., workers with snow shovels were cleaning up what was left of the structure.

Kamloops Mounties said they were called at about 4:20 a.m. to assist firefighters with a fire that appeared to have started in a dumpster and spread to a shed.

Castanet has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information. This story will be updated if more becomes known.

