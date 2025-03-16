Emergency room closed most of Monday in 100 Mile House

Photo: Contributed 100 Mile District General Hospital

People in the 100 Mile House area are being advised of an emergency room closure.

Interior Health says emergency department services will be unavailable at 100 Mile District General Hospital on Monday, March 17, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. IH did not say why the ER is being closed for most of the day Monday.

Patients who need care can instead access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

If you are unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted, call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in 100 Mile House is normally open 24/7.