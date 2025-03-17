Kamloops forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, some chances of rain

There will be little sunshine in Kamloops over the coming week, with the forecast calling for mostly overcast conditions and chances of rain.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 8 C during the day and dip to -2 C in the evening, when showers may turn to flurries.

“It’s going to be mainly sunny on Tuesday, there’s a ridge of high pressure building over the South Thompson region,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

Tuesday will see a high of 10 C and a low of -3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated on Wednesday with a high of 11 C. Overcast skies will be seen at night and temperatures will lower to 3 C.

A weather system is expected to bring showers and wet flurries to much of the Okanagan, but Kohanyi said it will miss the South Thompson.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Thursday, with cloudy conditions and a high of 12 C. Temperatures will dip to 3 C at night.

“We're looking at some more clouds on Friday, but still not expecting precipitation for Kamloops,” Kohanyi said.

Cloudy conditions and highs around 13 C are expected to continue over the weekend.