Temporary service interruption at Lillooet Hospital emergency department

Residents of Lillooet and surrounding areas are being advised of temporary changes to emergency department hours at the Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 16, 2025, until 7 a.m. on Monday, March 17, 2025. During this time, patients requiring emergency care are advised to seek treatment at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

All other inpatient services at Lillooet Hospital will continue as usual.

For life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding, residents should call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest appropriate facility.

If you're unsure whether an emergency room visit is necessary, HealthLink BC is available at 8-1-1 or online at www.HealthLinkBC.ca, offering non-emergency health advice from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists, available 24/7.

Normally, Lillooet’s emergency department operates 24/7.