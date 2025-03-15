Kamloops RCMP seize 18 grams of fentanyl, collapsible baton from vehicle

Photo: Glacier Media

An eagle-eyed Kamloops Mountie is being credited with taking an estimated 18 grams of suspected fentanyl and a collapsible baton off the street.

According to police, an officer was making patrols just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, on the Tk’emlups reserve near the Halston Bridge when he recognized a vehicle that had previously fled from police.

“When the driver was out of the vehicle, the officer approached him and in doing so observed illegal drugs,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“One person was arrested as part of the investigation. Approximately 18 grams of suspected fentanyl morphine pills, and extendable baton and paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking was seized for destruction.”

Evelyn said the driver was determined to be prohibited and the vehicle was towed.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.